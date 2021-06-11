Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insights and suggestions - Edmond Revenue Management System

In Edmond, users can see an overview of their hotel performance. They get an insight for each day accompanied by a suggested action.  

We designed and developed these custom charts together with machine learning scientists from Maistra. The charts point out the important numbers and trends about the hotel which enables users to react quickly.

With all this, our users are always one step ahead. They are informed about the opportunities and problems they otherwise wouldn't have noticed.

Jun 11, 2021
