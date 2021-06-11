Saquib Shah

Mentor Guru is Language and Skill #learning and #Mobile_App. #Mentor Guru monitors the user progress and #award rank and #badges accordingly. Users can enjoy learning with soft competition and lots of #Fun. According to the brand mood, I have put colour full icons, #3d_illustration to improve user delight. And users will Spend more time learning.

