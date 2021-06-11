Joyanto Joy

Real Estate Business Identity

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Real Estate Business Identity branding graphic design construction logo building logo house logo home logo logo illustration design adobe illustrator iconic logo creative logo typography professional logo minimalist logo business logo
Download color palette

Real-estate Logo Design- H LAND

--------------------------------------

This is a logo of a real estate business whose main target is to provide the best service to its clients to live happily and peacefully.

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

#logo #logo_design #branding #graphicdesign #realestate #luxury #marketing #business #design #brandidentity #brand #building_logo #companylogo #construction_logo # #construction #building #home #home_logo #house_logo #peace_logo #simple_logo #elegant_logo #professional_logo #logo_designer #art #sketch #pencil_sketch #fashion #logodesign #designer

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like