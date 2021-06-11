🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The concept is dedicated to architecture in the style of New Brutalism and Modernism. Just get inspired by the art of concrete and monumentality. The first slide shows the Salyut Hotel in Kyiv, Ukraine. On the second one - building in Oslo, Norway. These buildings are impressive and breathtaking.