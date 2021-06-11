Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasha Tomchuk
Studio Presto

New Brutalism

Sasha Tomchuk
Studio Presto
Sasha Tomchuk for Studio Presto
New Brutalism
New Brutalism ui 404 page illustration web design
  1. Brutalism Final 254353445365346.mp4
  2. Modernism.jpeg
  3. Brutalism.jpeg

The concept is dedicated to architecture in the style of New Brutalism and Modernism. Just get inspired by the art of concrete and monumentality. The first slide shows the Salyut Hotel in Kyiv, Ukraine. On the second one - building in Oslo, Norway. These buildings are impressive and breathtaking.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Studio Presto
Studio Presto

