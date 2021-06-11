Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayden Tiao

Gump Website Redesign (Side Project)

Ayden Tiao
Ayden Tiao
  • Save
Gump Website Redesign (Side Project) branding layout web design illustration logo camera concept graphic photographer photo
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbbler.
I'm Ayden, a product designer based in Taipei.
This is my sideproject
Gump is Easy sharing and collaboration to delivering extraordinary client experiences

My website

Ayden Tiao
Ayden Tiao

More by Ayden Tiao

View profile
    • Like