Movies App Ui

Movies App Ui prototype architecture flow wireframe app ux ui adobe xd movie graphic design
App design Ui flow from information architecture to Wire frame and final step to Complete Ui design

Prototype Link

https://xd.adobe.com/view/292cc05f-3054-4afb-a25a-f91ee8607cdb-7c7f/?fullscreen&hints=off

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
