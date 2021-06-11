Michael Diasz Kirindage

CocoDear Chocolate Soft Purple Packaging Design

Michael Diasz Kirindage
Michael Diasz Kirindage
  • Save
CocoDear Chocolate Soft Purple Packaging Design package packaging design illustration vector logo branding
Download color palette

Hi Everyone,

CocoDear Chocolate Soft Purple Packaging Design

____

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: michaeldiaszkirindage@gmail.com

Follow My Work On:
https://www.instagram.com/7sparkstudio/
https://www.behance.net/michaeldiazkirindage

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Michael Diasz Kirindage
Michael Diasz Kirindage

More by Michael Diasz Kirindage

View profile
    • Like