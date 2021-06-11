Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nusrath Rahman

LadyBug

Nusrath Rahman
Nusrath Rahman
  • Save
LadyBug girly lady logo favicon icon website logo logo for sale vector logo business logo business brand grow business flat modern minimalist minimalist app logo gradient lady bug logo trend 2021 branding logo
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
Here is my new shot "LadyBug". The concept depend on "LADY" and "BUG". I hope everyone like this shot. Have you any question please contact me.
Thanks
For Freelancer Help: nfrahman32446@gmail.com

Nusrath Rahman
Nusrath Rahman

More by Nusrath Rahman

View profile
    • Like