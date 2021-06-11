Medico Health saas Landing page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey, Dribbblers!
Check out one of my recent shot. This is based on Medical Management web application. The design will help to maintain hospital, patient, appointment for doctor and hospital owners.
Press "L" if you like it.
My Responsibilities
• user experience (UX)
• user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
Axiforma
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: m.zehad@gmail.com
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is confidential.
Thanks...!