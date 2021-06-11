Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medico Health saas Landing page

Medico Health saas Landing page website uiux doctor medical hospital landing page design saas landing page ui
Hey, Dribbblers!
Check out one of my recent shot. This is based on Medical Management web application. The design will help to maintain hospital, patient, appointment for doctor and hospital owners.
My Responsibilities
• user experience (UX)
• user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
Axiforma

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: m.zehad@gmail.com
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is confidential.
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
