🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Chicano topic is still on people, this started with a trombone-rose, now I came up with nenuphars, sunflowers, and more green stuff, so, what's the story here, well, this guy is the drummer of The Chicano Gang-Band. I did some chairs on this one, for example, I felt too lazy to create the tattoos, I skipped that but the tattoo tear. The strokes are 2.0 points thicker than the first one, I had to incorporate the yellow color, and lastly, I decided to let the character (let's call him Chico-Loco) bold, I don't remember where is my halftone Ps brush, so, no hair this time. And that's it! I hope you guys like it, I haven't decided yet what instrument i will crash tomorrow, I'm taking suggestions, what do say: keys? guitar? bass? let me know. 🎶