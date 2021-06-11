The Chicano topic is still on people, this started with a trombone-rose, now I came up with nenuphars, sunflowers, and more green stuff, so, what's the story here, well, this guy is the drummer of The Chicano Gang-Band. I did some chairs on this one, for example, I felt too lazy to create the tattoos, I skipped that but the tattoo tear. The strokes are 2.0 points thicker than the first one, I had to incorporate the yellow color, and lastly, I decided to let the character (let's call him Chico-Loco) bold, I don't remember where is my halftone Ps brush, so, no hair this time. And that's it! I hope you guys like it, I haven't decided yet what instrument i will crash tomorrow, I'm taking suggestions, what do say: keys? guitar? bass? let me know. 🎶