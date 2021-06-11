Jawad Ahmed Qureshi

Highly Attractive Book Cover Design (#1)

Jawad Ahmed Qureshi
Jawad Ahmed Qureshi
  • Save
Highly Attractive Book Cover Design (#1) graphic design
Download color palette

My first ever designed book cover design with mockup.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Jawad Ahmed Qureshi
Jawad Ahmed Qureshi
Like