Datamole Website Page

Hello everyone,

Datamole will completely change the marketing process. From our first meeting, we are very excited to be part of the revolution that will take place in the world of mobile gaming.We have prepared with great care the elements that best describe Datamole.We have progressed by meeting with stakeholders in the whole process.First of all, we designed our website, which is one of the most important elements of the whole process, with an innovative approach with modern elements. We've captured all the spotlight on social media with bold, unique designs, and created Datamole's Miner Mole, our hardworking 3D character that makes data more valuable than gold. We set up a big set to introduce him to you and made the Datamole film. We are proud to share with you our film, which we have taken to the next level with graphics and 2D animations.

We definitely welcome your feedback and comments!

If you like our design, please press “L”

Feel free to send us your projects.