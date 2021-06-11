Ben Higgins

Moss of Aura & Peals Tour Poster

Moss of Aura & Peals Tour Poster typography illustration design
Poster for the album release tour of Baltimore based bands Moss of Aura and Peals.

4 color screen print.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
