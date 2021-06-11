Formal Design

Foodlery Wordmark logo

Formal Design
Formal Design
  • Save
Foodlery Wordmark logo food identity design brand styles brand guidelines logo presentation visual identity design brand identity design foodlery food branding food logo wordmark logo design design brand identity modern logo logo logo design creative logo business logo branding
Download color palette

Hi guys,
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Contact us if you need a logo!
FIVERR | LINKEDIN

View more Presentation and Follow me On
BEHANCE

Thank you.

Formal Design
Formal Design

More by Formal Design

View profile
    • Like