Refeed – Your article database

An application idea that allows to quickly browse thousands of articles. 🗃
The concept is simple: the tool pulls articles from trustable web sources and displays them as clickable cards. This allows the user to find almost any article by browsing the most recent news, filtering them by topic, or searching for specific ones. In addition, one may effortlessly store his favorite articles.
The entire application has been prototyped, from the registration flow to the tiniest parameter. Furthermore, the design system addresses every potential condition and general circumstance that may arise.