Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deborah Oliveira

Rainy day

Deborah Oliveira
Deborah Oliveira
  • Save
Rainy day freelance illustrator vector illustration illustration vector design
Download color palette

Illustration made as a final project os a Domestika course. Vector illustration with 3 elements, 3 mais colors. I choose to make a lady, a cat and a light pole.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Deborah Oliveira
Deborah Oliveira

More by Deborah Oliveira

View profile
    • Like