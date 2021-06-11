Formal Design

Photo Shot Wordmark logo

Formal Design
Formal Design
  • Save
Photo Shot Wordmark logo branding guidelines logo presentation photo shot photography logo photography brand identity design visual identity design wordmark logo design design branding modern logo logo logo design creative logo business logo
Download color palette

Hi guys,
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Contact us if you need a logo!
FIVERR | LINKEDIN

View more Presentation and Follow me On
BEHANCE

Thank you.

Formal Design
Formal Design

More by Formal Design

View profile
    • Like