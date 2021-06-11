Tripty Jogoo

Daily UI :: 056 (Breadcrumbs)

Tripty Jogoo
Tripty Jogoo
  • Save
Daily UI :: 056 (Breadcrumbs) ux breadcrumbs ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui daily100challenge
Download color palette

Day 56 Challenge : Breadcrumbs NOT the edible kind. ;) Playing around - before and after of one of the inner pages of Crown Melbourne

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Tripty Jogoo
Tripty Jogoo

More by Tripty Jogoo

View profile
    • Like