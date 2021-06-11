Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Universe & Anxiety Illustration

Universe & Anxiety Illustration anxiety space universe mentalhealth vector vectorart art digitalart illustration illustrator
This illustration was made to help people understand that the universe is the ultimate therapist. Our puny, little everyday tragedies don't matter to it. It helps to refocus and see that we're human and we make mistakes, perfection doesn't exist and we are simply not that big a deal.

