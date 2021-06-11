Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julien Cordat-Auclair

Staedtler – Landing page animation

Julien Cordat-Auclair
Julien Cordat-Auclair
  • Save
Download color palette

Mixing 3d modeling with interface design. ✍🏻
Pencil fully modeled, shaded and rendered in Blender.

Julien Cordat-Auclair
Julien Cordat-Auclair
Junior UX/UI Designer 🐣

More by Julien Cordat-Auclair

View profile
    • Like