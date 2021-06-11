Le Mandrie Intense Organic EVOO 1L

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 20/21 💚

✅ Intense

✅ Great match for meat, bitter and spicy veggies and amazing as a cooking oil for meat and veggie stews, beans and tomato sauce.

✅ Bitter and pungent, with a grassy aroma and unripe olive flavour, this year it has a record level of polyphenols (>700mg/l) which makes it amazingly healthy and stable in cooking.

✅ Organic extra virgin olive oil produced in an organic farm, inspired by the principles of #permaculture, in Umbria, in the Assisi - Spoleto area, protected by the FAO as a Globally Important Agronomic Heritage System (GIAHS)

