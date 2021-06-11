Olga

Universe. mind planet moon violet comet universe portrait head city futuristic spaceship stars space blue girl adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
I keep thinking of how one’s mind is the whole new universe that is different in so many ways from the others. This illustration was inspired by this thought and it seems like its growing into series!

