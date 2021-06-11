Genshin Impact - Character Build Calculator Keqing

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, I designed a calculator for building the character in Genshin Impact. User can click the picture of artifacts for changing the artifacts' sets and input the value.
Disclaimer : This is my Keqing build right now for level 80.
For feedback, just comment below. This is my exploration design, I will try to design more style for another characters. Thank you!