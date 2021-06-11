Aashish

Glassmorphism Components – NFT Market, Weather App, & E-commerce

A few glassmorphism components I made for NFT Marketplace, weather app, crypto and e-commerce mobile apps. Hope you guys like it. 🙌

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects aashish@millionframes.com
Check out our website, www.millionframes.com
Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/millionframes/

Thank you for stopping by :)

Berlin-based Product Designer, Currently designing JustWatch
