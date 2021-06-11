Framework.

Dak-Dak

Framework.
Framework.
Hire Me
  • Save
Dak-Dak animal chicago food simple red chicken restaurant clean branding logo
Download color palette

Chickens! Concept for a new Chi-Town wing restaurant, Dak-Dak.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Framework.
Framework.
Strengthening brands. Building reputations.
Hire Me

More by Framework.

View profile
    • Like