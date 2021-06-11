Wink Coin - Wink Token

The crypto-currency Wink Coin is used for payment of fees and for allowing Wink network transactions. The coin is valued by people who purchase money to use enabled games on Wink. Furthermore, cryptographers believe that Wink has already proven its actual use for this coin as a good investment coin with a bright future.

https://medium.com/buyucoin-talks/buy-wink-coin-in-india-step-by-step-guide-for-beginners-40f58a526c23