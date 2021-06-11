Coretus

Medical Mobile App

Medical Mobile App branding
Hi everyone,

This is a Medical App that lets patients compare the Doctors and quickly fix an appointment with them.

Hope you like it 😉

Feel free to give us feedback.
Jun 11, 2021
