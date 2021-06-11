Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yana

Fashion Shopping

Yana
Yana
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashion Shopping e-commerce banner clothes afroamerican store fashion shopping web shop ui ux design dribbble
Download color palette

Hello guys !
This is a web UI exploration for a new fashion store. Like it if you like it ❤️Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome and don't forget to press "L" button :)
Thank you.

Yana
Yana
UI/UX designer 7+ years of experience
Hire Me

More by Yana

View profile
    • Like