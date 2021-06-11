Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bharat Pothula

Calculator App

Bharat Pothula
Bharat Pothula
Calculator App ios grey app calculator colors pastel mobile app design mobile figma minimal
Hi 👋🏻,

I have redesigned the calculator app on iPhone inspired from the google material "You" which was unveiled along with Android 12.

Let me know your feedback and suggestion.

Thank you.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Bharat Pothula
Bharat Pothula
Crafting compelling experience through minimal design

    • Like