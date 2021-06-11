Jyoti

#Farm Management Platform

Jyoti
Jyoti
  • Save
#Farm Management Platform platform farm management platform calendar agriculture ui design image icon help add farm irrigation fertigations medical signup page login app ios farming farm
Download color palette

This is farm management platform and add information of moisture, irrigation , and fertigation management etc

Jyoti
Jyoti

More by Jyoti

View profile
    • Like