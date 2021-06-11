Anastasia

Mockup cover/demo-website style guide

Anastasia
Anastasia
  • Save
Mockup cover/demo-website style guide vector illustration design blog mockup
Mockup cover/demo-website style guide vector illustration design blog mockup
Download color palette
  1. кавер.jpg
  2. Frame 2.jpg

I tried my best creating my first demo-website, which presents my illustrations/ :D
created via Weblium

Follow the link https://nintendaw.weblium.site/

Case https://www.behance.net/gallery/121128043/My-demo-website-presentation

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Anastasia
Anastasia

More by Anastasia

View profile
    • Like