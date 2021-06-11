Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Klčo

Garden Lounge

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Garden Lounge summer outdoor lounge garden diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

It took a while this year, but finally Summer has arrived here, so I'm setting the mood. What movie would you watch on the screen outdoors?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52376996

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like