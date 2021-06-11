Didarul islam
Devignedge

Music Mobile App

Didarul islam
Devignedge
Didarul islam for Devignedge
Hire Us
  • Save
Music Mobile App app design home page mobile app player podcast app uiux song app song music didarulislam mhmanik02 devignedge music player music mobile app
Download color palette

Hey 👋🏻
This is a Music App with the best interface designs. Color is a special attraction that expresses personality and modernity. As you can see it allows you to find your favorite songs, create playlists, see their statistics and meet people who love the same music as you do! Everything in a simple and intuitive way 🎶

More are coming soon … Follow me for more update.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at devignedge@gmail.com

For more follow Devignedge 😊 on:
Website | Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

Devignedge
Devignedge
Hire Us

More by Devignedge

View profile
    • Like