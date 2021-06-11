Magento Upgrade Service provides professional help in upgradation with guaranteed security, no data loss, and zero downtime.

Magento keeps on releasing updated versions of the CMS to introduce better security and performance. It is essential for the store merchants to timely upgrade their Magento 2 stores to the latest version in order to stay among the competition, keep the store data secure, and perform better.

However, the process can be complex and if done incorrectly, it can risk the store’s data. Hence, Meetanshi has offered the Magento Upgrade Service to upgrade the store to the latest version of Magento.

Let the certified Magento 2 developers handle the task of Magento upgradation while you can focus on your business strategy!

Benefits of Magento Upgrade:

• Enjoy extra functionalities and improved features for your store.

• Protect your store from online susceptible malware or hacking.

• Take advantage of built-in SEO features in the upgraded version.

• Better flexibility and scalability.

• Ability to use custom extensions.

And many more…

Why choose us for Magento Upgrade Service?

We follow a systematic approach to Magento Upgrade Service which is as follows:

• Cloning Your Store for Staging Server

• Analyzing Your Store

• Performing Upgrade Process

• QA Testing & Fixing Bugs

• Publishing Your Store Live

Choosing expert help is always better than done by a layman. We have expertise in upgradation of Magento Community and Enterprise edition. Moreover, our expert will perform QA testing. We deliver the service in almost zero downtime with all working functions and features with the help of which you can foster your online sales.

Optimize your store to get a better outcome, security, and features with Meetanshi’s Magento Upgrade Service.

For more information, visit: https://meetanshi.com/magento-upgrade-service.html