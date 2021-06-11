Mohammad Azmi

Barber Profile Page - Daily UI #006

Mohammad Azmi
Mohammad Azmi
  • Save
Barber Profile Page - Daily UI #006 dailyui006 profile page monochrome barber ui minimal design dailyui
Download color palette

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Designed with https://penpot.app

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Mohammad Azmi
Mohammad Azmi

More by Mohammad Azmi

View profile
    • Like