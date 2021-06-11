Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeroen van Eerden

ExoPost - Logo Design

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
ExoPost - Logo Design
ExoPost - Logo Design v2

ExoPost is a network of highly automated parcel units that will serve a wide variety of purposes.

Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

ExoPost - Logo Design 📦
By Jeroen van Eerden
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
