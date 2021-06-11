Adhe Pratama Putra

Octopus Joke

Adhe Pratama Putra
Adhe Pratama Putra
  • Save
Octopus Joke art branding logo graphic design vector flat illustration design
Download color palette

He said "why is it dark?"
.
.
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Adhe Pratama Putra
Adhe Pratama Putra

More by Adhe Pratama Putra

View profile
    • Like