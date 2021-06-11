Designer Numan Ahmed

Mountain Fox logo design

Designer Numan Ahmed
Designer Numan Ahmed
  • Save
Mountain Fox logo design design ux illustration logos flat logo creative logo graphic design business logo minimalist logo typography icon branding logo maker fiverr gig logo m logo mountain logo fox logo logo inspiration logo design logo
Download color palette

This is Flat Minimalist Mountain Fox Logo Design.
Concept: Mountain + Fox + Letter 'M'

Description: I have tried to combine Mountain & Fox with Letter 'M'.

This is Fiverr logo design Gig, Starting package $20usd.
Order now : https://www.fiverr.com/share/mD623N

Share your valuable opinion in the comment box.

I'm available for your next project. Feel free to connect with me if you have any questions.
Email: graphicarray1@gmail.com
Thanks

Designer Numan Ahmed
Designer Numan Ahmed

More by Designer Numan Ahmed

View profile
    • Like