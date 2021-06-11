Iryna Krymska

Mobile & Tablet concept | D.M. Store

Completed a practical task (WAY UP online school) landing page for an online store of meat products. Full work can be viewed here: https://www.behance.net/krymska
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
