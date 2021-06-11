Lesia Artymovych

Abstract Scrum Illustrations and Icons

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Hire Me
  • Save
Abstract Scrum Illustrations and Icons simple simple forms abstract scrum agile web web design branding illustration art ui design texture colorful vector illustration
Download color palette

Illustrations created as part of web design project about enhancing your business agility. Colorful and fun, but at the same time very scientific in nature. Web design was implemented on the WordPress platform using Elementor Plugin.

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Welcome to my illustration portfolio
Hire Me

More by Lesia Artymovych

View profile
    • Like