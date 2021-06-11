TN Tang

DailyUI #020 Location Tracker

DailyUI #020 Location Tracker
A continuation of the steps app from DailyUI Challenge #018 and #019. As you've seen the Leaderboard and Stats page (with Analytics Chart) before, this is the screen for when you start a walk in this app. As you can see it has a location tracker built in it.

