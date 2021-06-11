Prasad

Best Practices for Online Classrooms with Zoom

Prasad
Prasad
  • Save
Best Practices for Online Classrooms with Zoom
Download color palette

So far Zoom is considered to be the best communication platform for connecting teachers and students across the world. Teachers can also address their students irrespective of their locations with ease. Here are some of the best practices from experts for making the best out of Zoom Classrooms https://www.edecofy.com/blog/best-practices-for-online-classrooms-with-zoom

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Prasad
Prasad

More by Prasad

View profile
    • Like