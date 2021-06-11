Ömer Faruk

FarmHouse

Ömer Faruk
Ömer Faruk
  • Save
FarmHouse house blender 3d isometric blender illustration blender3d blender 2.9 artwork 3d
Download color palette

FarmHouse. This project took 4days. Whole models created by me.

İt was a fun.

Ömer Faruk
Ömer Faruk

More by Ömer Faruk

View profile
    • Like