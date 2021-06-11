Daily Logo Challenge Day 8: Ski Mountain Logo

⛷❄️Day 8 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Ski Mountain Logo with the name ‘Brass Peak’

I started with a custom type job in Illustrator, I then redrew it by hand and vectorised to give it a more rustic look. Followed by a simple skier illustration ⛷

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼