Kolya Stepchenko

Recipe App

Kolya Stepchenko
Kolya Stepchenko
  • Save
Recipe App recipe app user interface mobile design iterface design mobile interface app design app concept app clear ui minimal design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Friends,
Today I want to share with you my new work. Here is a mobile application with a large catalog of recipes and cooking guides for various dishes. Clean design, in orange tones, this color Induces appetite. Subscribe to learn more!

Kolya Stepchenko
Kolya Stepchenko

More by Kolya Stepchenko

View profile
    • Like