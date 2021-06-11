Hugo & Cat

IQOS | A wave of senses

Hugo & Cat
Hugo & Cat
  • Save
Download color palette

Animation visualising a new sensory experience, part of a pitch project for IQOS.

Creating change through creativity.
hugoandcat.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Hugo & Cat
Hugo & Cat
Creating change through creativity.

More by Hugo & Cat

View profile
    • Like