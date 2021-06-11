Scooter Rental App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys,
This is our new attempt to design an app for renting scooters, check it out😎 and do share your opinion on this minimalist design & color palatte!
Hope you like it 😉
Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com