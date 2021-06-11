UI UX dashboard web design for Real Estate Property Saas

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi mates,
Excited to share the user flow of dashboard from the Real Estate project that I've done lately. Dlendo crowdfunding platform is the innovative and marketing solution for the most sophisticated Real Estate offer in Germany. Visual hierarchy is important to emphasize the important information so the users can easily get straight to the points they need for making investment decisions while having access to explore more.
Check out the full project on: Behance
Be sure to follow the @Extej team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Feel free to contact us by: Email or Telegram
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook
We are always open and available for new projects!
We hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome! Thanks for watching and have a nice day :)