30 Most Influential In Ecommerce

Signifyd’s Most Influential in Ecommerce list shines a well-deserved spotlight on the ecommerce leaders driving change within their industry.

The stories, quite frankly, were too inspirational to keep to ourselves.

Signifyd’s Most Influential In Ecommerce program not only recognizes heroic leaders and their success stories, but creates a space for learning within the community. Honorees are sharing their wealth of knowledge through a series of year-round virtual (and hopefully soon physical) events.

As well as branding we set about creating a range of assets that could be used during the events and to promote the program. Zoom backgrounds were shared with speakers, a range of social media assets were used to promote the program, a digital book was produced to spotlight all 30 leaders and their achievements.

Learn more on the 30 Most Influential page where our honorees share their greatest challenges, triumphs, predictions and tips for the year ahead.

https://www.signifyd.com/most-influential-ecommerce-leaders-2021/