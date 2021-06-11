Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ByPassTech

Design Studio Logo

ByPassTech
ByPassTech
  • Save
Design Studio Logo logo design brand design studio logo studio logo design logo minimal logo design minimal logo business logo design business logo icon app vector typography logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

The logo is for a design studio. They want a minimal icon. We have come up with this. If you want an amazing one for your company or brand, feel free to knock us.
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: bypasstechs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801628083321

Thank You.

----
Follow us on
Behance

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow us. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

ByPassTech
ByPassTech

More by ByPassTech

View profile
    • Like